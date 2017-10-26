BellaNaija

The Power of Stillness & Self-Discovery! Watch New Episode of “Veelosophy”

We bet you never knew that media personality/entrepreneur, Vimbai Mutinhiri, was once an aspiring singer! She was actually working on an  album at one point in her life. During this period, she grappled with financial instability, insecurity, and a perceived “pause” on her path to greatness.

However, these low points in her life helped her re-strategize and re-direct her steps in a positive way.

In this episode of “Veelosophy,” Vimbai talks about the power of stillness and discovering oneself during those moments when it seems like “nothing is going on” in your life.

Watch:

