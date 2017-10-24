Video showing Churchill & Tonto Dikeh’s altercation released

Tonto Dikeh had earlier on Tuesday spoken about a video her ex-husband Churchill Olakunle planned to release.
The Nollywood actress on her Instagram posted a press release saying the video was edited, and was a reaction to him assaulting her.
The video has now been released by Media Room Hub.
Watch the 19-second clip below:
so boring. away with it please. does anybody really really care about all this. be honest.
1. That house is a mess.
2. She seems intoxicated
3. This woman and her problems. With Tonte it’s one attention seeking thing after another even before ‘ll this Churchill mess
Bellanaija, don’t post this please!
Yes, their lives are messed up, we know! Let them be and let them heal!
but he is trying to get away from you though as you are hitting him. anyway na two of una know only God can heal both of you. you this Churchill please stay single since you do not know what it means to be married you both will need therapy or some sort of counselling to deal with your demons because yall are not alright
Azuka Ogujiuba is thirsty AF. Only God, her and Churchill are the ones that know what exactly she’s looking for by meddling in this. Deadass media hub. Dirty smelly woman. I’m coming lemmie watch first.
LMAOOOOOO……. that video OBVIOUSLY!!! looks like they had just wrapped up WWE Last Belt Showdown. They had both finished fighting. See him panting like a hyena. Is it that smack Tonto gave him that is your best proof? Biko what happened before then? Why is his shirt off? From those Barbie girl smacks? Why is the house upside down? Why is he sweating? Abegi Ogujiuba, you are dirty and God don’t like dirty. Leave these people alone. Go and look for your own husband. Stop hobnobbing with the Joneses and socialites. Between you and Churchill I dunno whose social climbing skills is the illest. Awon spiderman and spiderwoman. Aunty agbaya. Old stock. Mscheew. So people cannot divorce in peace again? Because Azuka wants to promote her deadbeat media business by force. Modaf*****
Churchill gosh you are such a twat is this it is. You Are pathetic crawl into your hole and never speak again. Take a leaf from Maje and shut the hell up. For the sake of your son who will read all about your attempt to destroy his mother because she dared speak up about you emotional and physical abuse.
I don’t blame you I blame the culture that allows men like you thrive. A man that will lie about his father never addressed the issue of who your father is , a social climber who has no known line of business and yet claims his wealthy.
Tonto you entered one chance I am glad you got out . I hope you make a movie out this and profit like Toke did yes I said it 🙄
Tonto will soon be here swinging with different usernames and multiple posts in 3, 2, 1,….
I am confused.. What is the point and what does this video prove ?
This churchill is a silly excuse for a man…always trying to paint himself like a victim (little bih)
She divorced you, its not like she is asking for alimony or dragging your for child support
She has moved on
Yet your little whiny ass is always looking for an opportunity to take cheap shots and remind us of this story
I am confused does he think by dragging tonto to the ground, he can then shine
What is the intent here ?
This is the mother of your child
I really hope tonto can take the high road and not reply or retaliate because i am convinced that her replies are only feeding this guy’s delusions
Also which website got the video and pasted.. websile looking like the akanchawa verison of perez hilton or media takeout
Bella self shouldn’t have posted .. Just because all pigs are rolling in the mud dosent mean you should join them.. Be a class above
Let’s be honest both party need psychological help. Tonto dike is not as honest as she protrays herself to be niether is the husband a saint. God heal their broken 💓 fast so we can use our MB for something new.
How can I unsee those 19 seconds?
Bn, really what are your values?
you celebrate marriages today, you revel in divorces tomorrow..anything to just rake in the numbers.
the number of messy divorce stories you have on your site are way more than wedding parties you celebrate.. I just gave you hint for content. pls your site is smelly.. spray stories of people in good marriages all over..it might help reduce the stench
if for nothing for that little boy this couple have together.. let BN not be among the blogs he will know of his parents hatred for each other on.
very violent unstable woman. he is walking away and u are still beating him. if he retaliates now u will start screaming domestic violence, my husband beat me.
nigerian women and violence go hand in hand. I can bet she is the one that scattered the entire house. mad girl
She looks high and inebriated
But this churchhill dey weak,how can you let a woman beat and slap you in your house like that..tufiakwa
These people should stop disturbing us with their drama abeg