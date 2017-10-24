Churchill planning to release “edited video” of my violence against him – Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh has threatened to take legal action against any journalist and/or blogger who proceeds to post a video of her being violent on her husband without requesting for the full version.
The Nollywood actress made this known in a press release signed by her lawyers from Festus Keyamo Chambers, Tonto said that her ex husbamd Olakunle Churchill is preparing to release a “short and edited video” which shows her engaging in domestic violence against him.
She said that whatever is seen in the video was a reaction and that Churchill was first violent to her the said day.
She posted a copy of the letter on her Instagram page. See below:
Photo Credit: Instagram – @tontolet
