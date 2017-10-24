BellaNaija

Churchill planning to release “edited video” of my violence against him – Tonto Dikeh

24.10.2017

Tonto Dike warns against allegedly doctored video evidence to be revealed by Churchill

Tonto Dikeh has threatened to take legal action against any journalist and/or blogger who proceeds to post a video of her being violent on her husband without requesting for the full version.

The Nollywood actress made this known in a press release signed by her lawyers from Festus Keyamo Chambers, Tonto said that her ex husbamd Olakunle Churchill is preparing to release a “short and edited video” which shows her engaging in domestic violence against him.

She said that whatever is seen in the video was a reaction and that Churchill was first violent to her the said day.

She posted a copy of the letter on her Instagram page. See below:

Tonto Dike warns against allegedly doctored video evidence to be revealed by Churchill

Photo Credit: Instagram – @tontolet

  • john October 24, 2017 at 12:16 am

    This yaba left patient again….who is she to threaten the whole bloggers in Nigeria….always shifting the goalpost …feminists abeg come carry una sister oo…abeg , oga churchhill do quick release the video..so we can finally see her lunacy on video…it has been along time coming..actually, come to think of it..we dont even need a video to know u had a lucky escape from that nutcase tonto

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • jokobaba October 24, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Please get this girl some anti-psychotic medication.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Peter Knut October 24, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Even Totoh Marry tomorrow, she will never get over Churchill. How did she know her ex was preparing to release any video? I guess the thoughts of the man occupy her mind always.

    Love this! 1 Reply
