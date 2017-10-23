Winning! Tope Oshin’s documentary ‘Nigeria: Shooting It Like A Woman’ to air on BBC

Award-winning screen director Tope Oshin celebrates a new generation of Nigerian women filmmakers who are currently reinventing Nollywood, the largest and most prolific film industry in Africa.

She explores the distinctive approach to telling stories which aim to better represent women’s lives and aspirations in Nigeria today.

In her documentary Nigeria: Shooting it Like A Woman, Tope pays tribute to the popular and inspirational filmmaker Amaka Igwe, who died in 2014, and meets some of the key women now shaking up gender stereotypes and winning awards and audiences.

These include the formidable and outspoken Mildred Okwo, director of the political satire The Meeting; Michelle Bello, director of the hit romcom Flower Girl; Kemi Adetiba, who directed last year’s box office winner The Wedding Party; and Remi Vaughan Richards, whose drama Outspoken cast a searing spotlight on the issue of child brides.

The directors reflect on how women are succeeding in a male-dominated industry, despite the failure of the Nigerian parliament last year to pass the Gender Equality Bill which would give legal support for equal pay and equal rights for women in Nigeria.

The Documentary is a part of the 2017 season of BBC’s 100 Women.

It will be aired on BBC World Service Radio between 11.30am – 12pm on Wednesday, 25th October and will also available to listen online and to download as a podcast from BBC iPlayer.