It’s a New Chapter for Sisi Yemmie on this Episode of Sisi Weekly | Watch

Nigerian food and lifestyle Sisi Yemmie is out with a new episode of Sisi Weekly. In this vlog, she celebrates a new chapter in her life as she turns a year older. Happy belated birthday Yemisi!
Watch:
Inspired!
24.10.2017 at By BN TV Leave a Comment
