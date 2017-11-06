BellaNaija

Inspired!

This Adorable Dog in Bowties can Balance almost anything on his Cute Little Head

06.11.2017 at By Leave a Comment

It’s the most adorable thing!

Harlso the Balancing Hound, he’s known as, can balance almost anything on his little head.

Wine glasses, fidget spinners, Pringles ringles, Harlso will balance it all!

And he’s so jealous too, disturbing his dog friends when they try to attempt to balance something on their heads. It’s all so cute!

Watch Harlso the Balancing Hound do neat little trick below:

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija