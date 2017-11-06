BellaNaija

Inspired!

#ShotsFired: The Smartphone War has officially Begun

06.11.2017 at By 2 Comments

No holding back for Samsung as their new social media ad campaign throws Everest-sized shade at a fellow smartphone maker Apple.

Beginning with the launch of the iPhone in 2007, Samsung chronicles its growth in relation to the Samsung Galaxy S series, with a caption that says: “Grow up with an upgrade to Galaxy.”

What’s most exciting is the anticipation of how exactly Apple will respond to this (surely, they won’t do nothing).

And, of course, it’d be interesting to see other smartphone companies wade in (please, Google. Anything will do).

Watch the ad below:

2 Comments on #ShotsFired: The Smartphone War has officially Begun
  • elma November 6, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    let the games begin!!! talk about shade. im loving this

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Dee one November 6, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Samsung you did that…. Lol, had to watch again cos woo the shade….

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija