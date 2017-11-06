ShotsFired: The Smartphone War has officially Begun

No holding back for Samsung as their new social media ad campaign throws Everest-sized shade at a fellow smartphone maker Apple.

Beginning with the launch of the iPhone in 2007, Samsung chronicles its growth in relation to the Samsung Galaxy S series, with a caption that says: “Grow up with an upgrade to Galaxy.”

What’s most exciting is the anticipation of how exactly Apple will respond to this (surely, they won’t do nothing).

And, of course, it’d be interesting to see other smartphone companies wade in (please, Google. Anything will do).

Watch the ad below:

Grow up with an upgrade to Galaxy. pic.twitter.com/Fuq4PBSazx — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) November 5, 2017