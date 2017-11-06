BellaNaija

When Corruption decides to Fight Back

It’s especially difficult when you’re trying to fix a broken system and the system insists on being broken.

There’s a lot of talk about how the present generation of youths in Nigeria, the “millennials” could and should fix things to make her a better place to live in. But what happens when Nigeria kicks back and refuses to be fixed?

Twitter user @Ya_waliyyi wrote about the absence of doctors in Zamfara State, and how the governor seems to not care. He wrote:

There are about 40 Doctors in Zamfara State and almost all concentrated in the capital. The Governor has a solution; build Emir palace N500m

But it’s no news that our health sector, even in the most developed parts of the country, has entered a rot, not to talk about the rural areas.

What’s sad is how the people in these sectors, after citizens have proffered solutions, kick back and say, No, it must remain damaged.

Another Twitter user @Mzseaun quoted the tweet and wrote about her own experience in Kebbi State. She wrote:

I took 10 doctors to Kebbi State to volunteer at d hospitals & treat patients for free. Health minister asked me to pay for them to allow us

(She clarified in the replies, saying she meant to say the commissioner.)

Of course, the Kebbi State Government’s official account has (sort of) denied the claim, asking her to provide more information “on her accusations.”

Thing is, though, that a lot of other Nigerians, in different states, have similar claims in dealings with different agencies.

 

