Factory78 Weekly News Round Up: Anthony Joshua to Visit Nigeria, Niniola in F78 degrees Segment & More | Watch

06.11.2017

Here is this weeks edition of Factory78 weekly news featuring: Omarion who was forced to perform to an empty stadium in Namibia after fans reportedly boycotted his show, DJ Dimplez apologizes for artwork believed to perpetuate rape culture, Anthony Joshua to visit Nigeria in December.

Niniola” in the F78 degrees segment.

Finishing with Factory78tv’s top video picks of the week featuring:

1. Giggs Feat. Donae’o – Linguo
2. Tiwa Savage Feat. Wizkid & Spellz – Malo
3. Juls Feat. Tomi Agape & Santi – After Six
4. Becca Feat. Kofi Kinaata – Don’t Know
5. Kamar Tachio – Marry Juana
6. Mayorkun – Che Che
7. YQ – Gbajo
8. Cassper Nyovest – Baby Girl
9. Dice Ailes – Otedola
10. Beezy – Capable

Watch:

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

