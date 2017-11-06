Factory78 Weekly News Round Up: Anthony Joshua to Visit Nigeria, Niniola in F78 degrees Segment & More | Watch

Here is this weeks edition of Factory78 weekly news featuring: Omarion who was forced to perform to an empty stadium in Namibia after fans reportedly boycotted his show, DJ Dimplez apologizes for artwork believed to perpetuate rape culture, Anthony Joshua to visit Nigeria in December.

“Niniola” in the F78 degrees segment.

Finishing with Factory78tv’s top video picks of the week featuring:

1. Giggs Feat. Donae’o – Linguo

2. Tiwa Savage Feat. Wizkid & Spellz – Malo

3. Juls Feat. Tomi Agape & Santi – After Six

4. Becca Feat. Kofi Kinaata – Don’t Know

5. Kamar Tachio – Marry Juana

6. Mayorkun – Che Che

7. YQ – Gbajo

8. Cassper Nyovest – Baby Girl

9. Dice Ailes – Otedola

10. Beezy – Capable

Watch:

