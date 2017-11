It was a night of superstars at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas last night as music legends Toni & Tamar Braxton stole the show at the BET Soul Train Awards.

50-year old Toni was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award at the event which was hosted by Erykah Badu.

Also present at the event were Tamar Braxton, Kehlani, Jessie J, MC Lyte, Tank, Michae Armstrong, Damion Hall, Raven Goodwin and so much more.

See photos below:

Ladies

Gents