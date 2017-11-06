BellaNaija

Inspired!

Power Duo Dineo Moeketsi & Solo win “Most Stylish Couple” at 2017 SA Style Awards | See Full List

06.11.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Last night, the 2017 South African Style Awards which celebrates the glamour, success and unmistakable sense of style of some of South Africa’s most stylish personalities took place at Sandton city-Diamond Walk section.

This year the winner’s list had SA celebrities such as Lothando Shosha, style duo Dineo Moeketsi and Solo, Thembisa Mdoda as well as Kefilwe Mabote amongst many others.

See full list of winners below:

Most Innovative Style: LootLove

Most Stylist Performing Artist in Film or TV: Thembisa Mdoda

Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music: Black Coffee

Most Stylish Media Personality: Ayanda Thabethe

Most Stylish Designer Interior or Fashion: Tristan du Plessis

Most Stylist Model: Candice Swanepoel

Most Stylish Business Personality: Colin Coleman

Most Stylish Couple: Dineo Moeketsi and Solo

Most Stylish SA Icon: Jenny Andrew

The Next Big Thing/Style in the City: Kefilwe Mabote & Clare Wiese Wentzel

See Photos:

Dineo Moeketsi & Solo

Ayanda Thabethe

Thembisa Mdoda

LootLove

Kefilwe Mabote

Clare Wiese-Wentzel

Vanessa Carreira-Coutroulis

Mthoko Mkhathini

Amanda du-Pont

Bridget Masinga

Keaby Mashugane

Photo Credit: #SAStyleAwards17

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija