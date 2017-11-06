Brother Love, Mary J. Blige, Kate Winslet, Angelina Jolie honoured at the 21st annual Hollywood Film Awards | See Full List of Winners

The 21st annual Hollywood Film Awards show held last night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles as A-list stars including Angelina Jolie, Mary J. Blige, Brother Love (formerly known as Diddy), Gary Oldman, the cast of I, Tonya, The Big Sick and more were honoured.

The event was hosted by James Cordon for the third consecutive year.

Kate Winslet, who was being honoured for her role in Wonder Wheel, accepted her award with a big kiss from fellow honouree Allison Janney.

Check out the full list of honourees:

Hollywood Career Achievement Award: Gary Oldman

Hollywood Actor Award: Jake Gyllenhaal, Stronger

Hollywood Supporting Actor Award: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Montana

Hollywood Actress Award: Kate Winslet, Wonder Wheel

Hollywood Supporting Actress Award: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Hollywood Comedy Award: Adam Sandler, The Meyerowitz Stories

Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award: Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

New Hollywood Actor Award: Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Hollywood Ensemble Award: I, Tonya

Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award: The Big Sick

Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award: Mudbound

Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award: Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung, First They Killed My Father

Hollywood Song Award: Diane Warren, Common and Andra Day, “Stand Up for Something” from the Marshall soundtrack

Hollywood Animation Award: Coco

Hollywood Director Award: Joe Wright, Darkest Hour

Hollywood Documentary Award: Sean “Diddy” Combs, Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Hollywood Screenwriter Award: Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist

Hollywood Cinematography Award: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Hollywood Film Composer Award: Thomas Newman, Victoria & Abdul

Hollywood Editor Award: Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water

Hollywood Visual Effects Award: Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Dan Barrett and Erik Winquist, War of the Planet of the Apes

Hollywood Sound Award: Addison Teague & Dave Acord, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

Hollywood Costume Design Award: Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour and Beauty and the Beast

Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award: Jenny Shircore, Beauty and the Beast

Hollywood Production Design Award: Dennis Gassner, Blade Runner 2049

See photos below:

Photo Credit: GettyImages/Fraizer Harrison, Kevin Winter, Neilson Barnard