Brother Love, Mary J. Blige, Kate Winslet, Angelina Jolie honoured at the 21st annual Hollywood Film Awards | See Full List of Winners

The 21st annual Hollywood Film Awards show held last night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles as A-list stars including Angelina Jolie, Mary J. Blige, Brother Love (formerly known as Diddy), Gary Oldman, the cast of I, Tonya, The Big Sick and more were honoured.
The event was hosted by James Cordon for the third consecutive year.
Kate Winslet, who was being honoured for her role in Wonder Wheel, accepted her award with a big kiss from fellow honouree Allison Janney.
Check out the full list of honourees:
Hollywood Career Achievement Award: Gary Oldman
Hollywood Actor Award: Jake Gyllenhaal, Stronger
Hollywood Supporting Actor Award: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Montana
Hollywood Actress Award: Kate Winslet, Wonder Wheel
Hollywood Supporting Actress Award: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Hollywood Comedy Award: Adam Sandler, The Meyerowitz Stories
Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award: Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
New Hollywood Actor Award: Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Hollywood Ensemble Award: I, Tonya
Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award: The Big Sick
Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award: Mudbound
Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award: Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung, First They Killed My Father
Hollywood Song Award: Diane Warren, Common and Andra Day, “Stand Up for Something” from the Marshall soundtrack
Hollywood Animation Award: Coco
Hollywood Director Award: Joe Wright, Darkest Hour
Hollywood Documentary Award: Sean “Diddy” Combs, Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Hollywood Screenwriter Award: Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist
Hollywood Cinematography Award: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Hollywood Film Composer Award: Thomas Newman, Victoria & Abdul
Hollywood Editor Award: Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water
Hollywood Visual Effects Award: Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Dan Barrett and Erik Winquist, War of the Planet of the Apes
Hollywood Sound Award: Addison Teague & Dave Acord, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2
Hollywood Costume Design Award: Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour and Beauty and the Beast
Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award: Jenny Shircore, Beauty and the Beast
Hollywood Production Design Award: Dennis Gassner, Blade Runner 2049
Photo Credit: GettyImages/Fraizer Harrison, Kevin Winter, Neilson Barnard
