6 months Women’s Wear Course on Design, Pattern Drafting & Tailoring for only 10 Participants powered by COC Fashion School

Fashion Design, Pattern Drafting, Tailoring. . . Experience the best of these in one intense study programme guaranteed to take you from zero knowledge to expertise in womens clothing production.
Experience pattern drafting methods that have been simplified to make learning easy . Study garment production perfectly with ready-to-wear international standards & bespoke options
Understand the business of fashion with day to day exposure to fashion business activities and learn to make everything in a woman’s wardrobe within 6 months!!!
Finish your study program with an excellent collection and an opportunity to be a part of a fashion week, showcasing your collection on the runway.
Join COC Fashion School for her highly anticipated Womens’ Wear Course this November. It’s available to only 10 fabulous participants!
Details
- Class Size: Maximum of 10 students | Minimum of 5 Students
- Registration: Now till 10th November 2017
- Duration: 6 months minimum
- Schedule: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays | Time: 11am – 2pm
- Price: N200,000 (without tools) | N270,000 (with tools – tools include a sewing kit, table top sewing machine & mannequin)
Curriculum
- Intro to Fashion Design
- Design Phases
- Elements of Design
- Principles of Design
- Fabric Study & Combination
- Colour Study & Combination
- Pattern Flow Techniques
- Measuring Techniques
- Deriving Country Body Sizes
- Developing a Collection
- Pattern Drafting
- Tailoring Techniques
- Learning to use the Sewing Machine
- Sewing Machine Maintenance
- Garment Design & Construction
- The Fashion Business
- Multiple Collection Projects
- Runway Show, Graduation & Certification
Garments to be taught includes
- All Kinds of Tops [Shift, Hood, Tank, Cowl, Halter, Shirts, Etc]
- All kinds of Bottoms [Pencil Skirts, Circle Skirts, Mermaid Skirts, Shorts, Pants, Leggings, etc]
- All kinds of Dresses [Shift, Tube, Mermaid, A-line, Wrap, Maxi, etc]
- Extras [Jumpsuits, Iro & Bubas, Capes, Accessories and more]
- Much More
For registration and further details click here.
To view and purchase students’ collection click here.
To Contact COC Fashion School:
Whatsapp/Call: 0817 982 7083 | Email: cocfashionschool@gmail.com | visit: #3 Agungi Road off Lekki Expressway, Lagos | View: www.cocfashionschool.com
