2Baba has not done anything for Nigerian Music Industry – Blackface Naija on #LooseTalkPodcast

06.11.2017

On this episode of “Loose Talk Podcast“, the trio of Ayomide Tayo, Steve Dede and Osagie Alonge sit with veteran Nigerian musician Blackface Naija who details his journey in the entertainment industry – meeting with 2Baba and Faze to form the Plantashun Boiz, breaking up to go solo, dropping his classic debut ‘Ghetto Child‘, controversies with 2Baba, P-Square and leaving a legacy.

He stated that 2Baba has not done anything special since his exit from Plantashun Boiz. He also goes on to say that 2Baba has not done anything for the Nigerian music industry.

Listen below:

