Abdulsalam Tosin popularly known as ABZ is a Nigerian Afro-pop Artiste signed to DNA Music.

He drops his single titled “Yoruba Demon“, a groovy jam produced by hit-maker Sess, a song which portrays a young man of Yoruba descent who has the inherent gift of making ladies fall in love with him.

ABZ’s “Yoruba Demon” is released under the record label DNA Music, and was mixed and mastered by Marqai Mix.

