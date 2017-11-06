BellaNaija

Kanye West makes first appearance in a Year at Kid Cudi’s concert | WATCH

06.11.2017

The crowd at the Chicago leg of Kid Cudi‘s “Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ World Tour” on Saturday were in for a surprise when Kanye West made an appearance on stage for the first time in since last year.

The rapper had not been on stage since canceling his “Saint Pablo Tour” last November. He was reported to have had a mental breakdown and ending up in a psychiatric ward but it looks like Kanye is now back to the music.

He performed “Father, Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” alongisde Kid Cudi at the Chicago Aragon Ballroom.

Watch the video below:

