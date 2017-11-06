I’ve had Male DJs treat me badly because I’m female – DJ Lambo | WATCH

The entertainment industry is predominantly male and makes it harder for the female folk to make their mark. However, that has is changing as more female acts have emerged across all strata of the industry.

Chocolate City‘s disc jockey DJ Lambo while speaking to Soundcity TV‘s Moet Abebe on the “One on One” show revealed that she has had other DJs, mostly male treat her badly because she is female.

She also speaks about her upcoming album and project with empowering girls.

Watch the video below:

