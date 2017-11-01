BellaNaija

Guys, what would you do if another man buys your girl Lingerie?

Funny question right? This became a trending topic on Twitter NG after a user (@Xcel_101) shared the story of how his friend broke up with his girlfriend because she accepted a lingerie gift from another man, not just once but thrice.

The story got mixed replies as some users were of the opinion that it is not a big deal while others argued that a giving lingerie as a gift suggests that there is a hidden agenda.

Read the story till the end

Now read the replies and share your thoughts in the comment section:

Guys what would you do if another man buys your girl Lingerie? Guys what would you do if another man buys your girl Lingerie? Guys what would you do if another man buys your girl Lingerie? Guys what would you do if another man buys your girl Lingerie? Guys what would you do if another man buys your girl Lingerie? Guys what would you do if another man buys your girl Lingerie? Guys what would you do if another man buys your girl Lingerie? Guys what would you do if another man buys your girl Lingerie?

