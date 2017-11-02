Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Get Discounts up to £6,000 for January 2018 Admissions into Coventry University

This automatic discount is for any Nigerian Student who meets our entry requirements and makes an application to study at Coventry University for the January 2018 start date.
We will like to invite you to our open day events in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt this November. A unique opportunity for you to make an application, get on the spot admission and get this amazing discount.
Lagos Open Day
Date: Friday 10th November 2017
Time: 3.00pm – 6.00pm
Venue: Protea Hotel Select, Plot 2, Assbifi Road, Opposite Shoprite, Ikeja, Lagos.
Abuja Open Day
Date: Saturday 11th November 2017
Time: 3.00pm – 6.00pm
Venue: Newton Park Hotels Annex, Plot 24, Alexandra Close, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, By Bannex Junction, Wuse 2, Abuja
Port Harcourt Open Day
Date: Sunday 12th November 2017
Time: 3.00pm – 6.00pm
Venue: Golden Tulip Hotel Port Harcourt. 1C Evo Crescent, G.R.A Phase 2, Port Harcourt, Rivers State
To register for this free open day event, please click here.
To confirm your attendance, please call 01 342 8034 or email – ab1987@coventry.ac.uk
