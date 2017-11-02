Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Get Discounts up to £6,000 for January 2018 Admissions into Coventry University

This automatic discount is for any Nigerian Student who meets our entry requirements and makes an application to study at Coventry University for the January 2018 start date.

We will like to invite you to our open day events in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt this November. A unique opportunity for you to make an application, get on the spot admission and get this amazing discount.

Lagos Open Day

Date: Friday 10th November 2017

Time: 3.00pm – 6.00pm

Venue: Protea Hotel Select, Plot 2, Assbifi Road, Opposite Shoprite, Ikeja, Lagos.

Abuja Open Day

Date: Saturday 11th November 2017

Time: 3.00pm – 6.00pm

Venue: Newton Park Hotels Annex, Plot 24, Alexandra Close, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, By Bannex Junction, Wuse 2, Abuja

Port Harcourt Open Day

Date: Sunday 12th November 2017

Time: 3.00pm – 6.00pm

Venue: Golden Tulip Hotel Port Harcourt. 1C Evo Crescent, G.R.A Phase 2, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

To register for this free open day event, please click here.

To confirm your attendance, please call 01 342 8034 or email – ab1987@coventry.ac.uk

