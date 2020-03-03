Connect with us

Explore New Study Options at Coventry University March Open Day in Accra, Lagos, Abuja, & Port Harcourt from March 6th to 9th

Femi Taiwo of LEAP Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Now that Your Finances Are Booming, Here's How to Keep that $$$ Energy!

Ada Njemanze: Common PR Mistakes Small Businesses Make

Joshua Oyenigbehin: Hey Introverts, Here Are Some Ways to Boost Your Leadership Skills

Mike Hunder: Are You Struggling with the Right Price Point for Your Online Course?

Abimbola Balogun of SoFresh is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Patoranking is Giving Scholarships to “exceptional leaders & change-makers” from Africa 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

Jeremiah Ajayi: You Don't Have to Feel Worthless Because You Can't Identify Your Passion

Don’t be told! Attend the Coventry University March Open Day in Accra, Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. 
A unique opportunity to meet with delegates from Coventry University to discuss your study options, the newly introduced 2-year post-study work visa 2020/21, make an application for the May and September 2020 academic start dates and receive an automatic £2,500 scholarship on:

Coventry University March Open Day
Accra – Friday, March 6th, 2020
Time: 4pm – 7pm
Venue: Alisa Hotels, 19/21, Dr. Issert Street, North Ridge, Accra, Ghana.


Lagos – Saturday, March 7th, 2020
Time: 4pm – 7pm
Venue: L’eola Hotel, No. 1, Mogambo Close, Off Emmanuel Street, Behind Mobil Filling Station, Maryland, Lagos.


Abuja – Sunday, March 8th, 2020
Time: 4pm – 7pm
Venue: Newton Park Hotels Annex, Plot 24, Alexandra Close, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, By Bannex Junction, Wuse 2, Abuja.


Port Harcourt – Monday 9th March 2020
Time: 4pm – 7pm
Venue: Golden Tulip Hotel Port Harcourt, No. 1C Evo Crescent, G.R.A Phase 2, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The event is FREE, but registration is COMPULSORY. Please click on the link below to register – 

http://bit.ly/OpenDaysMarch20

To confirm your attendance, please call +234 1 342 8034, WhatsApp +234 8169970063 or email – [email protected].
