Three Crowns had Couples sharing the most Hilariously & Unusual #TCHowWeMet Stories😄

Every 14th day of February, St. Valentine’s Day is celebrated in most parts of the world. Popularly known as Valentine’s Day, the global day of celebration provides a special opportunity for people to show love and affection to their loved ones.

This year, Three Crowns, a brand that has grown to be known and trusted as Nigeria’s number 1 low cholesterol milk focused its Valentine’s Day campaign in select stores and on social media; spurring conversations about how couples met. The campaign which had couples reminisce on how they met (#TCHowWeMet), unveiled the most hilariously, unusual stories shared on social media (Twitter, Instagram & Facebook) in the week leading to Valentine’s Day.

The 20 winners who emerged from the digital-led campaign were rewarded with exquisite dinner buffets with their spouses, Three Crowns product and exciting gifts at Radisson Blu and Presidential Hotels, in Lagos and Port Harcourt, respectively. The campaign was extended to major stores across the country and will run till the end of February.

According to the Brand Manager for Three Crowns, Chioma Otisi-Igwe, “Consumers were asked to share stories of how they met their partners or spouses through Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #TCHowWeMet. At the end of the digital activity on social media, the most unusual and exciting stories with the highest engagement were selected. “Our Valentine’s Day activity gave our consumers that unique and personal opportunity to share great moments with their loved ones during the most romantic time of the year”.

The experience at the dinner was a fulfilment of the promise Three Crowns Milk made to its consumers as part of the #HowWeMet campaign to provide them with a unique opportunity to connect and share their love with the people who matter most to them.

Since 1988, Three Crowns Milk has nourished consumers in ways that promote healthy eating habits and active lifestyles so that mothers and their families remain healthy. As heart-friendly milk, Three Crowns Milk is the only Nigerian dairy brand endorsed by the Nigerian Heart Foundation as it continues to celebrate every mum as the heart of the home.

