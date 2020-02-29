It was an Exquisite Night of Fine Wining & Dining for Lagos Elites at the Macallan Exclusive Dinner

Last week Thursday, was an exciting time for premium whisky connoisseurs in Lagos Nigeria as they were treated to an evening of fine dining and whisky pairing by The Macallan Single Malt Scotch Whisky. The event was in collaboration with Porsche Centre, Victoria Island.

The evening host was Motunrayo Abiona ‘Mo’, the Macallan Brand Ambassador for Nigeria, who ensured that the three-course meal specially curated by Chef Laurent were carefully paired with different expressions of The Macallan Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

According to the brand ambassador, The Macallan was established in year 1824, won several pioneering awards and achieved great milestones since inception. The earliest known bottle of The Macallan was distilled in 1842 and became known as the no one (1) Single Malt Whisky in the world by value. She also mentioned the brand’s recent achievement; The world’s biggest, classiest architectural distillery built in Speyside Scotland. This distillery seats in a landscape of national importance.

The event kicked off with tasteful red-carpet appearances, followed by The Macallan signature cocktails and networking in a custom designed pop-up space that reflected elements of the Macallan taste profile and aroma. Afterwards, the guests were led to the main area for dinner. The dinner was accompanied by the pleasant interactive musical rendition of The Voice Nigeria star ‘Precious’.

The whisky enthusiast in attendance included industry heads, top entrepreneurs, business moguls, diplomats and leading personalities such as JJ Okocha, Ini Edo, Bolanle, Paul O, Alex Kothoor amongst others.

For more information about The Macallan, visit the website and social handles @the_macallan @themacallanng @themacallanmoabiona

Watch the video from the event below:

Check out more hotos from the event below:

