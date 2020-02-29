Connect with us

Events

It was an Exquisite Night of Fine Wining & Dining for Lagos Elites at the Macallan Exclusive Dinner

Events

Glitz and Glamour as Nigerian Breweries hosts Trade Partners at the 2020 Distributors Awards

Events Movies & TV

Netflix's First Original Series "Queen Sono" had the Most Fun Premiere | See For Yourself

Events Movies & TV

All the 🔥 Looks of Pearl Thusi at the Netflix "Queen Sono" Premiere

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Scoop Sweet Spot

See 4 Highlights from Kobe and Gianna Bryant's "Celebration of Life" at the Staples Center

Events Movies & TV

Chimamanda hosted Lupita to a Night of Fun & Laughter for "Americanah" | See all the Photos

Events

200 Undergraduates complete FREE Skill Acquisition Program at the Adesunmbo Adeoye Inspiring Change Initiative

Events Movies & TV

Spotted: Rihanna, Cynthia Erivo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Events Movies & TV Scoop

5 Need-To-Know Details We Learned About “Americanah” From Lupita Nyong’o’s Lagos Visit

Events

It was an Exquisite Night of Fine Wining & Dining for Lagos Elites at the Macallan Exclusive Dinner

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Last week Thursday, was an exciting time for premium whisky connoisseurs in Lagos Nigeria as they were treated to an evening of fine dining and whisky pairing by The Macallan Single Malt Scotch Whisky. The event was in collaboration with Porsche Centre, Victoria Island.

The evening host was Motunrayo Abiona ‘Mo’, the Macallan Brand Ambassador for Nigeria, who ensured that the three-course meal specially curated by Chef Laurent were carefully paired with different expressions of The Macallan Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

According to the brand ambassador, The Macallan was established in year 1824, won several pioneering awards and achieved great milestones since inception. The earliest known bottle of The Macallan was distilled in 1842 and became known as the no one (1) Single Malt Whisky in the world by value. She also mentioned the brand’s recent achievement; The world’s biggest, classiest architectural distillery built in Speyside Scotland. This distillery seats in a landscape of national importance.

The event kicked off with tasteful red-carpet appearances, followed by The Macallan signature cocktails and networking in a custom designed pop-up space that reflected elements of the Macallan taste profile and aroma. Afterwards, the guests were led to the main area for dinner. The dinner was accompanied by the pleasant interactive musical rendition of The Voice Nigeria star ‘Precious’.

The whisky enthusiast in attendance included industry heads, top entrepreneurs, business moguls, diplomats and leading personalities such as JJ Okocha, Ini Edo, Bolanle, Paul O, Alex Kothoor amongst others.

For more information about The Macallan, visit the website and social handles @the_macallan @themacallanng @themacallanmoabiona 

Watch the video from the event below:

Check out more hotos from the event below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dear Nigerians These Public Policies Affect You… Don’t Stay Silent!

Babafemi Jay Aderounmu: As You Journey Through Adultin’…

Joshua Oyenigbehin: Hey Introverts, Here Are Some Ways to Boost Your Leadership Skills

Mike Hunder: Are You Struggling with the Right Price Point for Your Online Course?

Abimbola Balogun of SoFresh is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php