Glitz and Glamour as Nigerian Breweries hosts Trade Partners at the 2020 Distributors Awards

It was a night of glitz and glamour as Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, Nigerian Breweries Plc held an exciting two day event at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos to reward and celebrate its esteemed trade partners.

The 2020 Distributors Award commenced on Thursday, February 20, with a pre-awards dinner where popular soap opera actor and Radio Host, Steve Onu aka Yaw thrilled the company’s trade partners to an entertaining evening of jokes, games and laughter.

The second day kicked off with a business meeting with a review of 2019 performance and plans for 2020. Later that evening, the trade partners were treated to an elaborate award dinner that had all the trappings of a big social event including musical performances as well as over 245 awards presented to many of the trade partners that performed exceptionally in 2019.

Guests including the trade partners alongside their families and friends were thrilled to rib cracking jokes from popular compere and comedienne, Chioma Omeruah aka ‘Chigul’, live performance from leading music band, ‘Platinum Blazers’ and an exciting performance from top rated music artiste, Chibuzor Azubuike popularly known as Phyno.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Jordi Borrut Bel stated that the celebration is a clear demonstration of the company’s appreciation of the huge support, patronage and loyalty received from the trade partners throughout the 2019 business year. “We are delighted to express our profound appreciation to you, our esteemed trade partners for your commitment to our diversified portfolio of brands over the past 12 months.” He said

Kenneth Maduakor (Ken Maduakor Group Limited) once again emerged as the National Volume Champion having recorded the highest depletion of cases, trailed by J. Ogungbola and Sons Limited and Chrisemua and Sons Limited who emerged second and third place winners respectively.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, the National Volume Champion, Ken Maduakor expressed his delight. “Special appreciation goes to Nigerian Breweries Plc for recognizing the impact of my contribution to the overall success of the company. This honour means a lot to me and would further help strengthen my resolve to expand more. It is my prayer that Nigerian Breweries Plc would grow from strength to strength,” Maduakor said.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content