Netflix's First Original Series "Queen Sono" had the Most Fun Premiere | See For Yourself

All the 🔥 Looks of Pearl Thusi at the Netflix "Queen Sono" Premiere

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

See 4 Highlights from Kobe and Gianna Bryant's "Celebration of Life" at the Staples Center

Chimamanda hosted Lupita to a Night of Fun & Laughter for "Americanah" | See all the Photos

200 Undergraduates complete FREE Skill Acquisition Program at the Adesunmbo Adeoye Inspiring Change Initiative

Spotted: Rihanna, Cynthia Erivo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards

5 Need-To-Know Details We Learned About “Americanah” From Lupita Nyong’o’s Lagos Visit

Lluvia Health marks Valentine's Day with a Playdate for Children Living with Chronic Medical Conditions

ARTELIER Lifestyle Consultants is inviting you to its 3-Day International Protocol Training | March 30th - April 1st

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Queen Sono,” Netflix’s first African original series premiered on Thursday, and it was a moment, the making of history.

“Queen Sono” stars Pearl Thusi as a spy taking on dangerous missions while tackling issues in her personal life, in an African story that’s no doubt going global.

The premiere was a family affair, the cast of the show as thick as thieves after their time shooting on set.

To support them were celebrities across Africa, including Cassper Nyovest and DJ Cuppy.

See all the photos:

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

