Netflix’s First Original Series “Queen Sono” had the Most Fun Premiere | See For Yourself

“Queen Sono,” Netflix’s first African original series premiered on Thursday, and it was a moment, the making of history.

“Queen Sono” stars Pearl Thusi as a spy taking on dangerous missions while tackling issues in her personal life, in an African story that’s no doubt going global.

The premiere was a family affair, the cast of the show as thick as thieves after their time shooting on set.

To support them were celebrities across Africa, including Cassper Nyovest and DJ Cuppy.

See all the photos: