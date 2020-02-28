All the 🔥 Looks of Pearl Thusi at the Netflix "Queen Sono" Premiere | BellaNaija

This is a moment. This is history. This is Netflix’s first African Original.

That’s how Netflix described the premiere of its first African original series “Queen Sono.”

The show stars the beautiful Pearl Thusi as a South African spy taking on dangerous missions while tackling issues in her personal life.

And, for the premiere, Pearl looked the part of a leading lady!

She arrived styled by Swanky Jerry in a dazzling Dona Matoshi dress. Simply: she looked gorgeous.

Check out photos of her from the premiere: