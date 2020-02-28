Connect with us

Events Movies & TV

All the 🔥 Looks of Pearl Thusi at the Netflix "Queen Sono" Premiere

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Scoop Sweet Spot

See 4 Highlights from Kobe and Gianna Bryant's "Celebration of Life" at the Staples Center

Events Movies & TV

Chimamanda hosted Lupita to a Night of Fun & Laughter for "Americanah" | See all the Photos

Events

200 Undergraduates complete FREE Skill Acquisition Program at the Adesunmbo Adeoye Inspiring Change Initiative

Events Movies & TV

Spotted: Rihanna, Cynthia Erivo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Events Movies & TV Scoop

5 Need-To-Know Details We Learned About “Americanah” From Lupita Nyong’o’s Lagos Visit

Events Promotions

Lluvia Health marks Valentine's Day with a Playdate for Children Living with Chronic Medical Conditions

Events Promotions

ARTELIER Lifestyle Consultants is inviting you to its 3-Day International Protocol Training | March 30th - April 1st

Events

Wande Coal & Zlatan gave us a Thrill at the Glenfiddich Monarch Night which held in Cubana Lagos & Enugu on Valentine's Day

Events

All the 🔥 Looks of Pearl Thusi at the Netflix “Queen Sono” Premiere

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This is a moment. This is history. This is Netflix’s first African Original.

That’s how Netflix described the premiere of its first African original seriesQueen Sono.”

The show stars the beautiful Pearl Thusi as a South African spy taking on dangerous missions while tackling issues in her personal life.

And, for the premiere, Pearl looked the part of a leading lady!

She arrived styled by Swanky Jerry in a dazzling Dona Matoshi dress. Simply: she looked gorgeous.

Check out photos of her from the premiere:

All the 🔥 Looks of Pearl Thusi at the Netflix "Queen Sono" Premiere | BellaNaija

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mike Hunder: Are You Struggling with the Right Price Point for Your Online Course?

Abimbola Balogun of SoFresh is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Jeremiah Ajayi: You Don’t Have to Feel Worthless Because You Can’t Identify Your Passion

So Your Bestie’s Going Through a Heartbreak?

Adefolake Adekola: Can We Really Survive Without Bees?

Advertisement
css.php