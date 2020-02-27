Mercy Aigbe wants to Teach You How to Be a Successful Entrepreneur | WATCH

The movie star and fashion entrepreneur Mercy Aigbe is back with another episode of her vlog on her YouTube channel, “Mercy Aigbe TV“.

She revealed that she had always been a business owner right before she started a career in the movie industry. After a successful career in acting, she wasn’t really able to balance the two, which made her ‘close down’ her stores because she wanted to give acting her 100 per cent.

Here are some take-home points she dished out:

Crave a niche for yourself.

Recognise and opportunity.

Dedication to your brand and business.

Have a strong online presence.

Don’t listen to nay-sayers.

Credibility.

Watch the video below.