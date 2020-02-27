Kiki Mordi & Fisayo Soyombo let us Into the World of Journalism on Gatefield TV | WATCH

Kiki Mordi and Fisayo Soyombo were recently awarded the ‘Journalists of the Year‘ at the People Journalism Prize for Africa 2019.

These two outstanding investigative journalists opened the eyes of many to an alarming case which everyone knew about, but they took the bull by the horn and went in search for fool-proof evidence.

Kiki Mordi was awarded for her Sex for Grades documentary and Fisayo was awarded for his investigative series that revealed the corruption in the Nigerian justice system.

In this video, they share their inspirational journeys that have led them to a career in journalism and why this award matters.

