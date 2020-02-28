Connect with us

BN TV

Watch these Doctors Debunk all the Myths about the Coronavirus

BN TV

The Shady Duo Gbemi & Toolz fill us in on Chimamanda hosting Lupita on the "OffAir Show" | WATCH

BN TV

Kiki Mordi & Fisayo Soyombo let us Into the World of Journalism on Gatefield TV | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Mercy Aigbe wants to Teach You How to Be a Successful Entrepreneur | WATCH

BN TV Music

WATCH an Acoustic Performance of Patoranking "I'm In Love"

BN TV Music

First of all... Have a BTS View of Naira Marley & Ms Banks' Music Video for "Anywhere"

BN TV

Learn How to Cook this Delicious Ghanaian Fried Rice | WATCH

BN TV

Toke Makinwa has Tips on "How to Peacefully Coexist with People" | WATCH Toke Moments

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Drama Never Stops! Watch the New Episode for Red TV's "Assistant Madams"

BN TV

Abimbola Craig talks about 'Finding her Passion & Person' in new Vlog | WATCH

BN TV

Watch these Doctors Debunk all the Myths about the Coronavirus

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

TOKYO, JAPAN – FEBRUARY 28: Girls wearing face masks and Disney-themed headbands take a selfie photograph as they leave Tokyo Disneyland on the day it announced it will close until March 15th because of concerns over the Covid-19 virus, on February 28, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. A growing number of events and sporting fixtures are being cancelled or postponed around Japan while some businesses are closing or asking their employees or work from home. Prime Minister Abe has also asked schools to close for around a month as Covid-19 cases continue to increase and concerns mount over the possibility that the outbreak will force the postponement or even cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

You’ve no doubt by now heard so much about the coronavirus, especially now that it’s in Lagos, that you may consider yourself an expert on it.

The truth is a lot of the information out there are either untrue or only partly true.

To debunk all these misinformation, the good folks at Insider sat with two doctors, Syra Madad, a special pathogens expert, and Stephen Morse, an epidemiology professor.

From the truth about facemarks to how the coronavirus came to be, let them take you through what you should actually know about the virus.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mike Hunder: Are You Struggling with the Right Price Point for Your Online Course?

Abimbola Balogun of SoFresh is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Jeremiah Ajayi: You Don’t Have to Feel Worthless Because You Can’t Identify Your Passion

So Your Bestie’s Going Through a Heartbreak?

Adefolake Adekola: Can We Really Survive Without Bees?

Advertisement
css.php