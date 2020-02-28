Watch these Doctors Debunk all the Myths about the Coronavirus

You’ve no doubt by now heard so much about the coronavirus, especially now that it’s in Lagos, that you may consider yourself an expert on it.

The truth is a lot of the information out there are either untrue or only partly true.

To debunk all these misinformation, the good folks at Insider sat with two doctors, Syra Madad, a special pathogens expert, and Stephen Morse, an epidemiology professor.

From the truth about facemarks to how the coronavirus came to be, let them take you through what you should actually know about the virus.