The Shady Duo Gbemi & Toolz fill us in on Chimamanda hosting Lupita on the "OffAir Show"

Watch these Doctors Debunk all the Myths about the Coronavirus

Kiki Mordi & Fisayo Soyombo let us Into the World of Journalism on Gatefield TV | WATCH

Mercy Aigbe wants to Teach You How to Be a Successful Entrepreneur | WATCH

WATCH an Acoustic Performance of Patoranking "I'm In Love"

First of all... Have a BTS View of Naira Marley & Ms Banks' Music Video for "Anywhere"

Learn How to Cook this Delicious Ghanaian Fried Rice | WATCH

Toke Makinwa has Tips on "How to Peacefully Coexist with People" | WATCH Toke Moments

The Drama Never Stops! Watch the New Episode for Red TV's "Assistant Madams"

Abimbola Craig talks about 'Finding her Passion & Person' in new Vlog | WATCH

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Gbemi and Toolz are back with a brand new episode of the “OffAir Show“. Get ready for some uncensored and unscripted topics.

This episode is filled with juicy gist and unlimited laughter. In this episode, Gbemi and Toolz speak on their recent attendance at the Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Lupita Nyong’o event with some shady gist and also about whether gender roles still exist.

The conversation got so heated in this episode that Gbemi resorted to violence.

Watch the conversation below.

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

