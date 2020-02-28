The Shady Duo Gbemi & Toolz fill us in on Chimamanda hosting Lupita on the “OffAir Show” | WATCH

Gbemi and Toolz are back with a brand new episode of the “OffAir Show“. Get ready for some uncensored and unscripted topics.

This episode is filled with juicy gist and unlimited laughter. In this episode, Gbemi and Toolz speak on their recent attendance at the Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Lupita Nyong’o event with some shady gist and also about whether gender roles still exist.

The conversation got so heated in this episode that Gbemi resorted to violence.

Watch the conversation below.