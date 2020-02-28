Ronke Raji wants Everyone in their 20s to “Take it Easy with Life” | WATCH

You don’t necessarily have to have it all figured out in your 20s. That’s what beauty and lifestyle vlogger Ronke Raji is speaking about in this new vlog.

Being in your 20s comes with a lot of responsibilities, including work, a relationship, friendships and other decisions life will throw at you. Don’t beat yourself up when you’re in that moment and you feel your life is a mess. Never compare yourself to someone else the same age as you.

In your 20s, life will hit you hard, but you just have to push through and raise your head up high!

