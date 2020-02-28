Connect with us

The AMVCA Nominees Cocktail was the Most Stylish Affair | See All Your Faves

All the 🔥 Looks of Pearl Thusi at the Netflix "Queen Sono" Premiere

Mercy Aigbe wants to Teach You How to Be a Successful Entrepreneur | WATCH

Kemi Adetiba Lost the "King of Boys II" Teaser & Needs Your Help Getting It Back

Courteney Cox is Giving Us the Scoop on the "Friends" Reunion

Beverly Osu is All About Self-Love in the Latest Issue of Exquisite Magazine

The Drama Never Stops! Watch the New Episode for Red TV's "Assistant Madams"

George Clooney wants to Buy Spanish Football Club Malaga

Netflix is Introducing itself to Nigerians with Energy!

Chimamanda hosted Lupita to a Night of Fun & Laughter for "Americanah" | See all the Photos

The AMVCA Nominees Cocktail was the Most Stylish Affair | See All Your Faves

With the 7th edition of one of the most anticipated awards show in Africa on the way, Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) hosted the nominees to an exclusive cocktail party.

It was hosted by IK Osakioduwa and many stars graced the event, including Ramsey Noauh, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Kate Henshaw, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Ini Dima-Okojie, Mimi Onalaja, Beverly Naya, Timini Egbuson, Lota Chukwu among others.

Check out the photos below.

