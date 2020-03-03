Guess who went Home with a Limited Edition 2020 Toyota Prado? Lafarge Africa has got the Answer

To celebrate loyal customers and its 60 years legacy in Nigeria, leading cement manufacturing company, Lafarge Africa recently hosted an award and dinner night themed “Ignite the Fire”. The company hosted, rewarded and recognized its high-volume achievers who contributed to the growth of the company in 2019 at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

The event had in attendance customers who recorded huge volume sales from across the country, Lafarge Africa employees and partners. The event peaked with a truckload of surprises as the customers were rewarded with cars, trucks, electronic items and cash prizes.

Prince Sunny Nwodo who emerged winner of the National Volume Contribution category clinched the star prize of a 2020 Limited Edition Toyota Prado.

Articulating his delight over his remarkable winning achievement, Nwodo said, “I am very excited, this is a great achievement for me. I am going back home with a brand new 2020 Prado jeep. I promise to continue to put in my best to ensure I keep winning. Thank you, Lafarge Africa!”

The Country CEO of Lafarge Africa, Khaled El Dokani expressed his utmost gratitude to all customers who played a crucial part of the brand’s journey, Khaled also conveyed great optimism for years to come, he said:

“I appreciate the work and time that every member of staff and our partners put into making the brand cross each milestone. We are grateful for the small wins and we do not take for granted the bigger ones.”

He also added: “To all our loyal customers, without your support, Lafarge Africa Plc. will simply not have stood the test of time over the past six decades, we are proud of our achievements and will continue to provide Nigerians with quality and innovative products and services.”

In addition to the National Volume Contribution category, others include Longest Business History with Lafarge Africa Plc., Transgenerational Award, Best Practice Customer, Key Accounts Awards, Most Innovative customer, Most Partnership Base Award, Most Significant Growth Award among others.

The prestigious event was everything an award and anniversary celebration should be. Guests were treated to entertaining performances from a cultural dance troupe enjoying the ambiance of great music and fine dining; all of which are a testament to the brand’s longevity, creativity, and its Nigerian spirit.

Lafarge Africa Plc is proud of its iconic heritage as one of Nigeria’s finest cement manufacturing companies since 1960.

Here are some pictures from the event that you might have missed

See photos from the event below.



————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content