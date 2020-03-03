Fidelity Bank is Definitely on a Pro-Development Level with the Latest Edition of its Youth Empowerment Programme

In today’s economy, becoming self-reliant is one of the key items on almost everyone’s list of goals. As a result, many organisations have sought several ways to pave way/support individuals in achieving this.

Just recently, as part of its CSR activities, Fidelity Bank collaborated with Gazelle Academy for its 7th edition of the Fidelity Youth Empowerment Programme to empower over 3,000 undergraduates, through a week of intensive practical training sessions at Sokoto State University.

The Fidelity Youth Empowerment Programme had previously been carried out successfully in other locations which include the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Waziri Umar Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi; Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State; Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt; Bayero University, Kano and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Asides from the regular training on Tailoring and Make-Up, this 7th edition of the Fidelity Youth Empowerment had students also getting involved in new first-hand training in Fashion Designing, Cloth Embellishment, Cocktail Mixtures and Phone Engineering.

Also in attendance was the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, who thanked Fidelity Bank for choosing the school programme. Each participant received a starter pack at the end of the programme.

Each participant received a starter pack at the end of the programme.



