What happens When Iconic Fuji King, K1 De Ultimate steps into Quilox? Sparks go off⚡️

History was made at Club Quilox on the night of Thursday, February 27th, 2020 as K1 De Ultimate, the Iconic Fuji Band, performed at the Club, it was an electrifying night at the biggest luxury nightlife brand in Africa as the event witnessed dignitaries like Mr. P of P Square, Akin Alabi, the founder of Naira Bet, Honorable Shina Peller, founder Quilox Restaurant and Bar, fans of KWAM1 and Patrons of Club Quilox.

The event stated officially with an opening speech from Honorable Shina Peller, stating the importance of the partnership, and how this partnership would further increase the attention and involvement of the Nigerian government in the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

King Wasiu Ayinde further emphasized his excitement in this partnership and stated that this would be a reoccurring event for the last Thursday of every month in the year 2020.

This event is proudly sponsored by Hennessy.

