HoS Winifred Oyo-Ita & Buhari’s Chief of Staff Abba Kyari in Heated Argument | WATCH

A video has surfaced on the internet showing Head of Staff of the Federation Winifred Oyo-Ita and President Muhammadu Buhari‘s Chief of Staff Abba Kyari engrossed in an argument.

A memo written by the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, that revealed that the presidency was aware of the reinstatement of wanted former pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina, was leaked on Tuesday.

The memo had been received by the president’s Chief of Staff Kyari, and stated that Oyo-Ita briefed President Buhari verbally on October 11, on the damaging effect Maina’s reinstatement would have on his administration’s anti-corruption stance.

In the video, the two can be seen arguing at the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meteting, as the vice-president Yemi Osinbajo looks on.

Watch video below: