Connect with us

Features Weddings

Love that Lasts Forever! BellaNaija Weddings x BellaNaija Features Presents THE EVER AFTER Series

Features

Dr. Folasade Alli: What Are the Signs Your Heart is Quietly Failing?

Features

Smart Emmanuel: In the Pursuit of Success, is Hard Work Enough?

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Features

Osahon Okodugha: How Professional Athletes Recover from Sport Injuries So Quickly

Features

Rita Chidinma: Women Should Never Be Shamed for Not Breastfeeding

Features

Dennis Isong: How to Invest in Real Estate With Little Money

Features

BN Book Review: Adéwálé My Mother’s Son by Michael Adesanya | Review by The BookLady NG

Features

BN Hot Topic: Positive Speaking VS Being Unrealistic

Features Inspired

Your Better Self with Akanna: Knowing the Difference Between What's Urgent and What's Important

Features

Love that Lasts Forever! BellaNaija Weddings x BellaNaija Features Presents THE EVER AFTER Series

Published

32 mins ago

 on

Love is beautiful, but the path to having a happy ever after is one that is fraught with spikes and hurdles.

So when we come across couples who have been together for so long and are still waxing strong, we cannot help but ask, “how?” This, of course, is after the “wow, they’re still so in love”, “Aww! After so many years, this is so sweet!” moments. There’s almost nothing as beautiful as the love that has stood the test of time.

Then the curiosity sets in. How did they do it? Were there stumbling blocks along the way? Did they never get fed up? What’s the secret?

At BellaNaija Weddings, we believe not only in the beauty and joy of weddings but also in the beauty of long-lasting healthy marriages. That’s why, in collaboration with BellaNaija Features, we are bringing you beautiful stories of couples whose love has not waned through the years.

We asked couples who have been happily married for over 20 years to share their insights on love, marriage, and the forever journey, and the responses are insightful, intriguing, and hilarious. From the moment they met to the ups, downs, and everything in between, these couples take us through how they’ve been able to keep the ship sailing decades after saying “I do,” and we cannot wait to bring you all the amazing stories.

Is happy ever after a myth? You’re about to find out as we take a jolly ride into forever through the lenses of these beautiful couples with THE EVER AFTER series.

From Thursday, 12th of August 2021 by 1 pm, we’ll be taking a dive into The Ever After. Ride with us!

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Love that Lasts Forever! BellaNaija Weddings x BellaNaija Features Presents THE EVER AFTER Series

Dr. Folasade Alli: What Are the Signs Your Heart is Quietly Failing?

Smart Emmanuel: In the Pursuit of Success, is Hard Work Enough?

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Osahon Okodugha: How Professional Athletes Recover from Sport Injuries So Quickly
css.php