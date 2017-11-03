“What we did to make Nigeria move up World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index” – Jumoke Oduwole

Nigeria recently moved up 24 places, from the 169th to the 145th position, on World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business” index for 2018.

One of the people who worked hard on the reforms that made this rise possible is Jumoke Oduwole, the Coordinator of the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat and the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment.

Shortly after the report was released, CNBC Africa sat down with her for an interview to get the story behind the improvements in the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

With 2 bills passed in 90 days, and a focus on MSMEs to give more transparency and reduce cost, “It’s been a lot of hard work. It’s been a lot of collaboration,” Oduwole said. “It just speaks to the power of government working together at various levels.”

Watch the interview below: