It’s Friday and you know what that means!

A new episode of Ndani TV‘s Skinny Girl in Transit is out…Yaay!

On this episode, Tiwa and Shalewa separately reflect on the events of the past few days. Aunty Dupe is in town and it seems she is about to become a mother as she moves to adopt a child.

Mama Tiwa also embarks on a fast on behalf of her kids.

Watch!