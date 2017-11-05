From the Streets to the World! Patoranking covers Guardian Life Magazine’s Latest Issue

Patoranking, real name Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, is a singer and songwriter is recognised for his infusion of reggae and dancehall with a Nigerian twist. Having grown up in Ebute Metta, the artist made a name underground before going mainstream.
Grab a copy of The Guardian as Patoranking talks about his journey to stardom in the Nigerian music industry.
Watch behind the scenes for the cover shoot:
Grab a copy of The Guardian for this #guardianlife special with @patorankingfire as he talks about his journey into the Nigerian music Industry. Creative Team Creative direction: @themadamezeta Assisted by: @beatriceporbeni Photography: @niyiokeowostudio Styling: @clotheslovenetwork Location: @jazzholelagos #Patoranking #guardiantv #TheGuardianNg #bellanaija bellanaija.com
Credit:
Creative direction: @themadamezeta
Assisted by: @beatriceporbeni
Photography: @niyiokeowostudio
Styling: @clotheslovenetwork
Location: @jazzholelagos