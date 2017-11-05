BellaNaija

Inspired!

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Kate Henshaw, Ramsey Nouah turn up for #AFRIFF2017 Globe Awards | See Full List of Winners

05.11.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Last night, the 2017 edition of the week-long Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) came to a spectacular close with the presentation of the Globe Awards at the Eko Hotel Convention Center, Lagos.

It was a show of stars as Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Kate Henshaw, Ramsey Nouah, Kunle Afolayan, Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha, Kunle Idowu, Olu Jacobs, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Ini Dima Okojie, Linda Ejiofor, Omoye Uzamere, Nonso Bassey, Fred Amata among others all walked the red carpet.

The hosts for the night were Lala Akindoju and Serge Noukoue, founder of Nollywood Week Paris.

Wulu (Mali), Felicité (Senegal) and Nigeria’s Hakkunde were some of the big winners.

See the full list of winners:

Best Actor:

Ibrahim Koma, Wulu (Mali)

Best Actress:

Lydia Forson, Keteke (Ghana)

Special Jury Mention:

Alter Ego (Nigeria)

Oronto Douglas Award for Best Nigerian Film

Hakkunde (Nigeria)

Best Screenplay

Wulu (Mali)

Best Director

Alain Gomis, Felicité (Senegal)

Audience Choice Award

The Lost Café (Nigeria)

Best Student Short

The Fall (South Africa)

Best Short Film

1745 (UK)

Best Animation

Huse Met Lang Ore (South Africa)

Best Documentary

We Have Never Been Kids (Egypt)

Best Feature Film

I Am Not a Witch (Zambia/UK)

See Photos:

Kate Henshaw

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Linda Ejiofor

Chioma Ude

Richard Mofe-Damijo

 

Chioma Ude & Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Photo Credit: Adeolu Adeniyi photography | @adeoluadeniyiphotography

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija