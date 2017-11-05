TY Bello & Sinach link up for Spontaneous Worship & it’s Amazing! | WATCH

What happens when two of Nigeria’s most gifted songbirds join voices lifted towards the worship of the most high?

You need to watch this video with TY Bello & Sinach singing a spontaneous worship number titled “Peace“.

She wrote on her Instagram page:

Sinach , TY Bello and George : PEACE( edited ) … ‘I HOLD NECK UP HIGH .. I HOLD MY HEAD UP HIGH .. EVERYTHING WILL BE FINE .. HE’S WON THE VICTORY!!’

When things get crazy .we need to remind ourselves that we still have the power of CHOICE .. we may feel inadequate looking at the mountain and the chaos but we can always choose our perspective .. Nothing can stop us from doing that ..we can augment our vision till our eyes lock with His .. through His eyes we read .. I got this .. I got you .. We Win ..so relax..We HOLD that perspective till it takes over our hearts ..allowing His peace to come through .. that peace recreates the atmosphere and and we now have room for everything to dance to the tune of the Victory God has scripted for us .. So we must never forget .. to pause .. hold our heads up and SEE HIM.

Watch the video below:

