Bus catches Fire on Eko Bridge, Lagos

A bus carrying passengers on Eko Bridge, Lagos, caught fire on Friday afternoon.

It is unclear how the fire started, but firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and have succeeded in putting it out.

Reports claim that the burning bus had caused traffic before firefighters arrived.

See a photo and video of the fire below:

If you're driving or coming into Lagos Island via Eko Bridge, be careful this is happening… pic.twitter.com/LS4G4HgSDR — Son of Akunna (@iamjaydax) January 12, 2018

Public Bus catches fire on Eko bridge, pic.twitter.com/D61tUOxeWC — MakoGraphy (@Mako_OD) January 12, 2018

Photo Credit: @Mako_OD