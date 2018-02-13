Aunty Bella: Miss. In a relationship with Mr. Married Moneybag

Aunty Bella is our agony aunt column on BellaNaija.We launched this column in the early days of BN and periodically feature issues sent in by BN readers.
Dear Madam Nimi
I listened to you on radio where you were discouraging young girls like myself from dating just for money.
I am a level 300 student in a Nigerian University.
I have a Mr Moneybags as my boyfriend.
He is married.
I earn up to N65,000 a month from side hustle.
Since we started a relationship, he has moved me out of the room and parlour where I stay with my family.
He is about to finish paying for the construction of the bungalow they are building as they have no money to finish it. It has been there like that for five years.
He is sponsoring my 2 junior ones to school.
He is paying my school fees, transport and upkeep and also gives me an allowance of N200,000 a month.
Why will I break up with him?
He is kind.
He is helpful.
I am not planning to marry him but I do not think I am doing wrong.
I hope you will reply.
B
*clears throat *clears throat *clears throat …NNE, what do you want us to say? When your whole family is benefiting from your runs? Hope they will help you chest the beating or take the acid when his wife comes calling. Its alright, continue.
GOOD to know you are having a good time with your family from the look-like-Godsent man. But I have one salient question for you. If you eventually get married tomorrow, probably to a good guy and he started being nice to a random girl on the street like this man has been to you will you be happy?? what ever answer you have for me is what i want you to use for my answer to your question up there.
But why is it her job, to help another woman’s husband respect his own marriage? I am sincerely asking, not throwing jabs or anything. Look for all you know- assuming story is true cos I really doubt its veracity – if she leaves him on moral grounds of not wanting karma to visit her later, there is no guarantee that her husband later in life will be faithful to her. He may or may not be cos life is just a box of chocolate wherein you don’t know what you are going to get.
I see nothing wrong in a young girl benefiting from an older mumu that has no sense nor regards for his marital vows. Enjoy the slush funds. It is not your job to help this man receive sense cos truth is if you send him away, he will find another bar to splurge on.
lmaoooooooo. slush fund. lmaoo. yo, i don’t even wade into this type of things anymore; everyone’s hustle is on some form of madness lately. i was having an early morning gossip with one of my friends this morning and she told me how a girl we both went to secondary school with got a job in another part of the country; because she could not or did not want to pay for rent (it was an internship actually) she went on the internet (gumtree, whatever) found a f**k buddy.. basically one of those arrangements they let you live in the apartment for free in exchange for sex (there was even a program on it on TV last year or so).. anyways sha for the duration of that internship she didn’t pay rent sha.. after internship, she eventually got a good job cos well that was a superb thing to go on her reference..
wetin you wan talk for that kain matter? cos i actually know the struggle that girl has faced.. it is unfortunate more than anything that she felt she had to do that etc etc.. but at the end of the day, its not my life, my yansh that is being gbenshed etc.. so i just laugh, pick my jaw off the floor (the things I have heard tho.. thank gods for friends that enjoy gossiping. lol) and go my own way; every mallam with him kettle. So baby girl in the economical err relationship here, what advise exactly does she need? I think she wants justification..
@hope they help her chest the beating. lmaooooooooooooooooooo
I get this argument, but it not a defense to blatantly being an adulterer. Yes, that is what she is, and even the most irreligious of people will frown at adultery because betrayal is not respecter of morals/religion.
Poster, even if you’re inherently irreligious, I’m sure you have a conscience, and deep down you know this is wrong which is why you wrote in.
Yes, it is not your job to help any man “keep” his home. But it is not in your place to be an “instrument” of the breakdown of his home. You became an Instrument the day you decided to become his mistress. As a Christian, even the bible asserts my position. Jesus himself said in Matthew 18:7 ” Woe to the world because of the things that cause people to stumble! Such things must come, but woe to the person through whom they come!”
I don’t like to go down the “how would you feel if it were your husband” because though karma may be funny in that this may not happen to you, I am a firm believer that it will come back to you in another way, shape, or form.
Adultery, though has been desensitized in our world, is a grave sin and a grave flaw in human relationships. Lastly, nothing I say may may you change your mind about this whole thing, but I’ll still say it nonetheless.
Your comment typifies the lack of moral standpoint of an average Nigerian woman. Most likely you are in thesame web as the lady, hence you have to put up an arguement.
Reverse the gender involved, then, the story becomes what kind of men are they raising in this generation, men have to do better, etc.
To the annoymous that said I am in the same category as the girl….I actually wish. Like I wish I didn’t take my home Training so religiously and become the rigid stone-faced hardworking suffer head I have become. I was too busy fearing my parents wrath and did everything I was told. I like where I am in life but then I also see awon omo wobe with are striving as well. Good girls and boys always finish last jare so let’s stop deceiving ourselves. Me I didn’t have the street smarts to have a mumu setup slush fund for me at his wife and kids expense. However if that’s the road to anyone ‘s success, then so be it. Success is success abi? Funny how naija parents will beat the shit out of your for following boys and not facing your book. But once you have bagged all the degrees in the world, they will now be running from Redeem to MFM praying that boys should follow you by Fire by force. Heheheh menaejike your mates with less rigid structure and moral enforcement ended up right where you are if not better. This thing about sleeping around is interesting because not everyone you date rich or poor will marry you. So if f such exploits come with financial perks why not? Broke guys are heartbreakers too so choose while so that your zombie azz won’t suffer two tragedies in the jungle (ki iya meji ma lo je oku’gbe)
@Jummy uve said it all…. but what does she want us to advise her on exactly? she has said it all na >>> smh…
Why will I break up with him?
He is kind.
He is helpful.
Some parents are their children’s greatest undoing. They are steady collecting his money. Letting him build house and sort their children’s fees. Are they asking questions? It’s simple really. You intend to get married some day, do you want the same thing and even worse to happen to you and your children? put yourself in his wife’s shoes. Karma’s bit stings! Karma is a principle.
You see, that’s the part that I can’t wrap my head around. Parents knowing fully well that you are not working and not questioning the source of your money.
Even my husband, I question if the money does not tally with the amount I had in mind, but I guess for a lot of people they really don’t want to know.
Unfortunately, it is only Karma if it happens.
Karma doesn’t always happen ….ask the robber to the right of Jesus Christ on the cross …he made heaven after he stole then gave his life.
Unfair but that’s the reality …at times.
A lot of dead people didn’t deserve to die when they did and a lot of evil people are still walking about.
God will still be God regardless.
Olu, whilst that’s sometimes true, there is still a natural law of sowing and reaping, I have seen it happen several times. Usually, it takes a looong time, definitely not always immediate, which is why in the short term it looks like people get away with things.
The Karma that allows Nigerian sycophants to get richer while the poor get poorer? Now they marry their kids within the same circle of wealth to secure the future yet some kids in Nigeria can’t go to school because of 4000 naira. Yes karma works all the time jare.
Lmao! Do you really want advice? Because it seems your mind is made up.
Whoever sent this in is a troll and shouldn’t be tended to. I’d rather deal with the thieving snake than an internet troll.
You are doing absolutely nothing wrong nne.
Infact, God (if you are a Christian) will be so PROUD of you.
Weldone nne! Weldone!!!
If you’re OK with it, he’s OK with it, and your family is OK with it, then why did you write this message? I suspect you have a bit of a conscience. If not you’d be out there nonchalantly enjoying Mr. Moneybag’s largess.
Aside from your conscience, you should look at the potential exit strategies from this sort of relationship. What’s your endgame? Leave him after the bungalow is complete? Or after you’re done with school? When you get a job? Or do you want to be a 2nd wife? A mistress for life? Maybe you want to find your own husband to marry? How will you leave Moneybags? What if his family finds out? Can you have a clean break from such a relationship? Do you believe in karma, and are you OK with what it implies? Ask your self these questions and plan your next move.
You don’t need internet strangers to tell you anything. Do what suits you. You might get away with it or you might not. Only time will tell.
Get while the getting is good. Being a good girl doesn’t guarantee a faithful husband or happy home.
You said,…
“…..He is kind.
He is helpful.
I am not planning to marry him but I do not think I am doing wrong.
I hope you will reply.
B.”
…………………..
What are you needing a reply to exactly?…. Didn’t see a question. just several statements and closing. what was the purpose of writing?…
That N200,000 and whatever else he’s paid to finish your parent’s bungalow is negligible spare income to him. In other words, money he can afford to place on pleasure which doesn’t really affect or undermine his core financial worth if he spends it.
However, what he’s getting from you instead is something of much greater value that nobody can really put a price on and sadly, you’re letting him get it for less than a pittance.
You likely haven’t had call to recognise the value of it in the “now”, when it seems that your immediate issues are too important…. but you will. Eventually, luv, you will.
And when people say “don’t date married men”, it’s less about you wanting to marry them and more about how decisions made for getting present material means can reach far into your future and affect your sense of self worth when awareness dawns….. because no matter how long it takes, that dawn always comes.
Truly pray you find yours before much longer.
🎤 🎶 what goes around comes around, comes around…. 🎤 🎶
Kontinu. My dear, Kontinu. You are collecting money, he is using your destiny. My dear, Kontinu, he is moving your family into a bungalow, he is relocating your virtues. He is sponsoring your junior ones, he is altering the future of the seed of your womb. My dear, you think you are enjoying his money now but if you compare all you have lost to the token he has given you, you’ll pick your two legs and run.
In 10 years time, when the real problem starts, remember how you left all the single guys in the world who can be your boyfriend and decided to date a married man.