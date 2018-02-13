I believe President Buhari will seek Reelection – Rotimi Amaechi | WATCH

The 2019 general elections is about one year from now, and there has been much speculation about whether or not President Muhammadu Buhari will run for reelection.
While the president has not yet declared his intention, minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi has said that he believes Buhari will run.
Amaechi made this known in an interview with Esther Awoniyi on CNBC Africa‘s Beyond Markets on Tuesday.
“I believe the president will run,” he said in response to a question on whether Buhari will seek reelection.
Watch:
Nigeria’s Minister of Transport, @ChibuikeAmaechi speaking to @EstherUgbodaga about whether President @MBuhari will run in 2019 or not. “I believe he will run.” he says. Catch our full interview with the minister on #BeyondMarkets at 5pm WAT on Wednesday the 14th of February pic.twitter.com/5np7duYpvW
— CNBC Africa (@cnbcafrica) February 13, 2018
Amaechi’s political career is finished if Dullari listens to wise counsel and refuses to run. Who can he get along with in APC? Tinubu??? Amaechi does not have a life outside of politics.. Stolen funds cannot last forever.
President Mohamodu Buhari has got all the right to seek reelection for the position of the President of the federal republic of Nigeria. No Jupiter in this world can stop him from doing that. Not opportunist, weasel and confussionist like Thief Olusegun Obasanjo, or the cowardand tyrant Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida. Nigeria Constitution gave every Nigerian that opportunity. The only people who can rain on his parade are the Nigerian electorates. Who by the virtues of the power bestowed on them by the Nigeria Constitution may refuse to vote for him on Election Day ( Buhari ) and automatically terminate his presidency period. President Buhari tell both Former Presidents Obasanjo and Babangida to both sit down and shut the f— up. A word is enough for the wise. I’m just saying.
It’s a free world. So Buhari like any adult Nigerian is qualified to seek reelection. But let Buhari’s achievements determine his fate.