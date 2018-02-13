I believe President Buhari will seek Reelection – Rotimi Amaechi | WATCH

The 2019 general elections is about one year from now, and there has been much speculation about whether or not President Muhammadu Buhari will run for reelection.

While the president has not yet declared his intention, minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi has said that he believes Buhari will run.

Amaechi made this known in an interview with Esther Awoniyi on CNBC Africa‘s Beyond Markets on Tuesday.

“I believe the president will run,” he said in response to a question on whether Buhari will seek reelection.

Watch:

Nigeria’s Minister of Transport, @ChibuikeAmaechi speaking to @EstherUgbodaga about whether President @MBuhari will run in 2019 or not. “I believe he will run.” he says. Catch our full interview with the minister on #BeyondMarkets at 5pm WAT on Wednesday the 14th of February pic.twitter.com/5np7duYpvW — CNBC Africa (@cnbcafrica) February 13, 2018