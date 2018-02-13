BellaNaija

Photos of Underage Voting are “from a school assembly” – Governor Ganduje

13.02.2018

Abdullahi Ganduje

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has described as propaganda the photos and videos of children voting in the just concluded local government elections, Punch reports.

Ganduje said this while fielding questions from reporters in an event at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He denied the reports of underage voting, saying the photos were from a school assembly. He said:

That was propaganda. You can ask the national observers who went there. They held a press conference.

All those pictures were children from a school assembly. It is not true, it is part of the propaganda.

Let them go back to the state and ask the people if they truly queued up and voted in the election.

So, we don’t even need to respond to such falsehood.

Ask those who are credible and who witnessed the election, I think that is important, rather than relying on the social media where things are crafted, and take pictures that were prearranged.

We don’t rely on that.

Ganduje also addressed his rocky relationship with his predecessor Rabiu Kwankwaso,

They were very good friends, he said, but things went wrong at some point. He said:

As you know, we were very good friends. In fact, my politics cannot be complete without Kwankwaso and the history of Kwankwaso’s politics cannot be complete without me.

But somewhere, somehow, things went wrong.

We believe in politics that you will get to a point that you cannot rule and manage a state and then you are being controlled from outside.

You know that one is very very difficult to happen if you look at the psychology of leaders.

4 Comments on Photos of Underage Voting are "from a school assembly" – Governor Ganduje
  • Ec February 13, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Fools. Now what do we do about these guys.
    We want to vote democratically and Buhari thugs are at it again

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Good girl February 13, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    They carry ballot boxes in assembly lines 😒😒😒😒. Help us Nigeria

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Mrs chidukane February 13, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    School assembly with ballot papers, boxes and ink on their thumbs. Without school uniforms. You must think our mumu is still active.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Ottawa Queen February 14, 2018 at 2:36 am

    Story for your ancestors! You’ve seen pacifiers in our mouths abi?

    Love this! 3 Reply
