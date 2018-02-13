Photos of Underage Voting are “from a school assembly” – Governor Ganduje

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has described as propaganda the photos and videos of children voting in the just concluded local government elections, Punch reports.

Ganduje said this while fielding questions from reporters in an event at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He denied the reports of underage voting, saying the photos were from a school assembly. He said:

That was propaganda. You can ask the national observers who went there. They held a press conference. All those pictures were children from a school assembly. It is not true, it is part of the propaganda. Let them go back to the state and ask the people if they truly queued up and voted in the election. So, we don’t even need to respond to such falsehood. Ask those who are credible and who witnessed the election, I think that is important, rather than relying on the social media where things are crafted, and take pictures that were prearranged. We don’t rely on that.

Ganduje also addressed his rocky relationship with his predecessor Rabiu Kwankwaso,

They were very good friends, he said, but things went wrong at some point. He said:

As you know, we were very good friends. In fact, my politics cannot be complete without Kwankwaso and the history of Kwankwaso’s politics cannot be complete without me. But somewhere, somehow, things went wrong. We believe in politics that you will get to a point that you cannot rule and manage a state and then you are being controlled from outside. You know that one is very very difficult to happen if you look at the psychology of leaders.