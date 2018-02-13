BN TV: Watch how to “Shaku Shaku” on Chop Daily 🕺🏿

You’re not the only one who cannot figure out just how it is people manage to do that dance called Shaku Shaku.
It looks so easy – you roll your arms and shuffle your legs. Small thing. But then you try it and it’s like you don’t even know what you’re doing again.
Thankfully, Sophia has shared a video on YouTube showing us how to dance Shaku Shaku.
Learn below:
So cool. Thanks!
All of you using this girl’s detail Shaku Shaku instruction to practice without giving her shout out, god is watching you o. Lmao! Well done lady. Nicely explained