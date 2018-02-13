Valentine’s Day with Bae! WATCH Dolapo Sijuwade & Hubby Adegbite’s Q&A Tag in New Vlog

‘Tis the season of love and in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, media personality Dolapo Sijuwade and her husband Prince Adegbite are doing a fun Q & A tag.

Prince Adegbite is put on the spot as he answers different questions; from what he got Dolapo last year on Val’s Day to his advice for single people and more.

Watch:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>