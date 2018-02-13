BellaNaija

Valentine’s Day with Bae! WATCH Dolapo Sijuwade & Hubby Adegbite’s Q&A Tag in New Vlog

13.02.2018

‘Tis the season of love and in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, media personality Dolapo Sijuwade and her husband Prince Adegbite are doing a fun Q & A tag.

Prince Adegbite is put on the spot as he answers different questions; from what he got Dolapo last year on Val’s Day to his advice for single people and more.

Watch:

26 Comments on Valentine's Day with Bae! WATCH Dolapo Sijuwade & Hubby Adegbite's Q&A Tag in New Vlog
  • Amaka February 13, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    What cream or body wash is she using? She’s looking good post pregnancy. Really getting her groove back…

    Love this! 43 Reply
    • Red February 13, 2018 at 11:10 pm

      Sooooooooo Authentic! Dolapo Oni has always been likeable. There’s something about her. Love their vibe. Couples that are friends; see how she didn’t flinch when he casually mentioned that he has “lots of female friends”? Anyways, well done Dolapo. Love this!

      Love this! 41
  • Adeola February 13, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    This is funny laughed some!!

    Love this! 45 Reply
    • Ottawa Queen February 14, 2018 at 2:57 am

      I swear! The guy’s laughter is contagious! Hahaha! He ended with ” Can I go now”? Lol! So typical of men.

      Love this! 31
  • Viv February 13, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Hahahahaha🤣🤣🤣

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Beht why February 13, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Lmao that was fun sha,

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • Bruno fierce two February 13, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    I love them so much. Such a down to earth couple and her husband in pictures used to come off looking like a snob is down to earth. Talk about meeting people first before you judge. They are very approachable and Real, not fake at all. Welldone Marcy and Hubby. Wish you all the best!

    Love this! 91 Reply
    • BlueEyed February 14, 2018 at 7:50 am

      But he is actually a snob, didn’t you read the story of a girl here who mentioned how rude and dismissive he and his friends were to her and her friends at a restaurant this past Christmas holiday,ontop seat space oh

      Love this! 9
    • Diamond February 14, 2018 at 1:07 pm

      @BlueEyed that was Agbani’s husband.

      Love this! 16
    • Jay February 14, 2018 at 8:57 pm

      That wasn’t him! Some people only judge from pictures or by what others (who don’t even know them) have said. People will say Gbite is a snob, Paddy is a snob, this one is a snob. You can’t judge from what you’ve heard; especially when you’ve not personally met them.

      Love this! 8
  • Akara Pancake February 13, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Really really cool video. Die hard fans demand more

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • nekis art February 13, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    This was funny. loved it

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Fols February 13, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Lol this was so much fun (surprisingly!). I never thought Gbite could be so much fun. More videos please Dolapo!

    Love this! 25 Reply
    • Lilo February 14, 2018 at 2:32 pm

      Very fun and I enjoyed it but Dolly don’t listen to these “more videos” people o. You know they will cone back and tear you and your bae up when you overspam is. Keep it scare, novel and unpredictable. Ciao!

      Love this! 35
  • Aww February 13, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    OMG! This was some good laughs and refreshing to watch. Too cool and down-to-earth. His laugh cracked me up. Please you guys should do this often and maybe switch up- he asks you questions.

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • omomo February 13, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    i that it was mo abudu at first

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Bose February 13, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    These two are so funny!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Lovelyhannah February 13, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Love them both muahhhhhh 💋 the guy is actually very funny, but Marcy your hubby could have
    A side chick, how come he knows that girls want
    Channel bags etc for Vals day ? Could that be what
    the babe has asked for?
    Talking about spilling the beans…….
    food for thought!!!! #just musing😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • Olamide February 13, 2018 at 10:49 pm

      You sound ridiculous! #odenson

      Love this! 77
    • Ottawa Queen February 14, 2018 at 2:55 am

      When he openly said he has lots of female friends, what do you think? Obviously one or two could have requested for something. . .which shouldn’t be a surprise to him anyways!

      Love this! 11
  • Ewa Ali February 13, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Dolapo doesn’t look like a Mum and Gbite is damn funny.😂😂😜😂

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Orange February 13, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Her husband is jokes.. enjoyed the video

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Olamide February 13, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    You sound ridiculous! #odenson

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Olamide February 13, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    @lovelyhannah

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • AHausaChickInToronto February 14, 2018 at 1:50 am

    This was very funny and real, love them.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • detutu February 17, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    WOW!! just love these couple.

    Love this! 4 Reply
