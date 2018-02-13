Valentine’s Day with Bae! WATCH Dolapo Sijuwade & Hubby Adegbite’s Q&A Tag in New Vlog

‘Tis the season of love and in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, media personality Dolapo Sijuwade and her husband Prince Adegbite are doing a fun Q & A tag.
Prince Adegbite is put on the spot as he answers different questions; from what he got Dolapo last year on Val’s Day to his advice for single people and more.
Watch:
What cream or body wash is she using? She’s looking good post pregnancy. Really getting her groove back…
Sooooooooo Authentic! Dolapo Oni has always been likeable. There’s something about her. Love their vibe. Couples that are friends; see how she didn’t flinch when he casually mentioned that he has “lots of female friends”? Anyways, well done Dolapo. Love this!
This is funny laughed some!!
I swear! The guy’s laughter is contagious! Hahaha! He ended with ” Can I go now”? Lol! So typical of men.
Hahahahaha🤣🤣🤣
Lmao that was fun sha,
I love them so much. Such a down to earth couple and her husband in pictures used to come off looking like a snob is down to earth. Talk about meeting people first before you judge. They are very approachable and Real, not fake at all. Welldone Marcy and Hubby. Wish you all the best!
But he is actually a snob, didn’t you read the story of a girl here who mentioned how rude and dismissive he and his friends were to her and her friends at a restaurant this past Christmas holiday,ontop seat space oh
@BlueEyed that was Agbani’s husband.
That wasn’t him! Some people only judge from pictures or by what others (who don’t even know them) have said. People will say Gbite is a snob, Paddy is a snob, this one is a snob. You can’t judge from what you’ve heard; especially when you’ve not personally met them.
Really really cool video. Die hard fans demand more
This was funny. loved it
Lol this was so much fun (surprisingly!). I never thought Gbite could be so much fun. More videos please Dolapo!
Very fun and I enjoyed it but Dolly don’t listen to these “more videos” people o. You know they will cone back and tear you and your bae up when you overspam is. Keep it scare, novel and unpredictable. Ciao!
OMG! This was some good laughs and refreshing to watch. Too cool and down-to-earth. His laugh cracked me up. Please you guys should do this often and maybe switch up- he asks you questions.
i that it was mo abudu at first
These two are so funny!
Love them both muahhhhhh 💋 the guy is actually very funny, but Marcy your hubby could have
A side chick, how come he knows that girls want
Channel bags etc for Vals day ? Could that be what
the babe has asked for?
Talking about spilling the beans…….
food for thought!!!! #just musing😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
You sound ridiculous! #odenson
When he openly said he has lots of female friends, what do you think? Obviously one or two could have requested for something. . .which shouldn’t be a surprise to him anyways!
Dolapo doesn’t look like a Mum and Gbite is damn funny.😂😂😜😂
Her husband is jokes.. enjoyed the video
You sound ridiculous! #odenson
@lovelyhannah
This was very funny and real, love them.
WOW!! just love these couple.