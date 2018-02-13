BellaNaija

Lupita Nyong’o & Angela Bassett are Gorgeous in Ankara for Entertainment Weekly | Meet the Ladies of “Black Panther”

13.02.2018

Chadwick Boseman may star as the titular character in ‘Black Panther’, but his T’Challa is surrounded by a fierce set of female warriors.

Actresses Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, and Danai Gurira were photographed exclusively for Entertainment Weekly, Koury Angelo in Los Angeles, when they also sat down for a recent roundtable discussing the highly anticipated Marvel film.

Lupita Nyong’o

Angela Bassett

Danai Gurira

Letitia Wright

According to Entertainment Weekly:

While Boseman’s T’Challa must both protect and rule his kingdom, he depends a lot on the powerful women in his life. The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira plays Okoye, the general in charge of Wakanda’s defense and the head of the all-female Dora Milaje secret service, while Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o steals his heart as Nakia, a Wakandan “war dog” spy who’s like James Bond and a Bond girl rolled into one.

Meanwhile, T’Challa’s brilliant little sis Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, is a Vibranium gadget-master on par with Tony Stark, fashioning everything from Black Panther’s kinetic armor to remote control fighter jets.

Finally, there is Black Panther’s foundation, his home base, his home — his recently widowed mother, Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, who despite her grief summons history and wisdom to her son’s throne. He’s going to need that, too.

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Dania Gurira photographed exclusively for Entertainment Weekly by Koury Angelo

Read the discussion here or watch the video below.

Photo Credit: Koury Angelo for EW

4 Comments on Lupita Nyong’o & Angela Bassett are Gorgeous in Ankara for Entertainment Weekly | Meet the Ladies of “Black Panther”

