BN Confession Box: I Can’t Trust Women

Hi guys, BN Confession Box is a feature on BellaNaija – curated by Nkem Ndem.
The Confession Box is our virtual confessor’s box where BellaNaijarians can let loose and say their deepest and rawest fears.
These letters are from you, and we’ll ensure that your identity is protected. Everybody needs some form of outlet or the other.
**
My girlfriend of over 9 years just gave me the shocker of my life and I give glory to God because it has made the road clear for me to be with someone even better for me.
In secondary school, when we met, there is nothing I did not do to get this girl’s attention. Her shakara was too much. Maybe because she came from a bigger home than mine then. Anyhow, she finally succumbed, and we started dating. We dated all through university and NYSC. I cheated on her a few times, which is normal as a young guy, but in all, I was always there for her. During her university days, she lost her father and things changed for her family. They were no longer rich, and my own family had stepped up, and even though I supported her, I knew that they will never let me marry her.
A few months ago, I met this ajebo girl. UK brought up, very classy and I knew I had to snatch her up real quick. I knew inside she was the kind of wife I needed for where I want to go. I didn’t know how to break up with my old girl though because she has been with me for too long. My guys now came up with a plan. One of our other guys will to toast her and mesmerize her with money, and if she agrees to meet up with him, I will burst into them and break up with her. It took two months, but she finally agreed for him. All behind my back! I was shocked for real. You should have seen her face when I came to the guy’s apartment and saw her there. It was just too easy.
9 years and this girl could cheat on me just like that! Fear women. Women are scum!
Photo Credit: Kiosea39 | Dreamstime.com
I started writing a detailed response. Then I realized there is a reason I don’t have male friends like this or date men like this. So what is my own.
Life is long and in the end people get what they deserve.
MMTTCCHHEEWW
You cheated on her several times, she cheats on you once and women are scum. Bura ubanka, shege dan iska. You both deserve each other.
This one is an idiot!! C’mon getaway from here!
Na wetin your eye dey find na him your eye see. Mschewww
But you admitted that you cheated on her a few times, so what is this nonsense epistle about exactly? That you got a taste of your own medicine? Long hissssss.
He cheated a few times, but you know, it’s okay beacause that’s what young men do.
No comment for you….break up and leave the poor girl alone,you are mad…. and who says she won’t meet total package, my ex left me when he got an oil and gas job…i stepped my game up,focused on me and met bigger guy… as i am typing this …he is busy trying to get my attention and he is married and i am also married with kids…he just want to be my friend but i don’t respond to his foolish chats…leave the poor girl alone and let her meet better person that doesn’t reason like a tortoise.
You got me at “someone who doesn’t reason like a tortoise” hahahahaha
@ss I need advise on how to step up my game,my ex just left me.
See this spineless man, you’re no different, the real scum, followed her because she was rich, now you’ve snatched another UK ajebo, so when things go bad for her, you’ll still use your fellow spineless friends to breakup with her. Oga she will meet someone way better, who doesn’t have your shitty mentality, she dodged this bullet. coward!
Boda poster, if you go back and read your post can you see that you’re not sane? I’m sorry for you. Please spare that ‘ajebo’ girl (assuming she’s sane) your trash and stick to your kind. You’re welcome
But wait oh ! Isn’t that what you wanted ? Unless I read wrong ?? You and your guys planned this so you could get rid of her and be with your new uk babe , so why the epistle ? Wicked somebody!!!! You planned this and now want to be forming victim !! You have broken up with her and can move on to your new babe ? So where is the problem ?
Na wa oh. Is like BN no get article to post today and decided to post this hot m***. Mscheeeeew 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🙄🙄🙄🚶🚶🚶🚶
This one is an idiot fa! U should read your story, if it still makes sense to you then ure irredeemable. U met UK babe and somehow ure MADE! Oma se ooo #smh
Guy, you are scum and I hope Karma bites you in the behind. Sorry for the new naive chick
I don’t know why I am laughing so hard. So being ajebo is now a personality trait, chai! May you get what you deserve, if at all this story is true. You sound like someone just hitting puberty…lol.
So you knew you won’t marry her and yet you strung her along for 9 years! 9 years!! That’s almost a decade!!! Later you’ll call yourself a man thinking that its about having cash and oversized ding dong. Idiot. A man steps up and does not use stupid tactics to get himself out of situations.
You got me at “someone who doesn’t reason like a tortoise” hahahahaha.
Ajebo abi? No be UK geh? She will cheat on your ass too. karma is a bitch o. I pity u
I Laughed hard at the ending.
Nkem, you are a comedian for real.
Se oro niyen?
The guy is actually mad, but he has no one to tell him!
1) he cheated on her a couple of times, but we should accept it as normal for a young guy.
2) he then wants to break up with her coz her family is no longer up to his new found standard.
3) he arranged for his guy to move to her based on showering her with gift/money/etc
4) he’s now looking for sympathy
It’s also normal for a young girl to consider her options after 9 years of dating a guy. I’m sure she must have noticed his withdrawn interest.
Either way, he’s seriously lost the plot.
I’m choosing to believe this story is an early April Fools joke from you Nkem. Grow up
ahahahah this is a joke right? Who is this guy ? is he for real? I’m really in a state of confusion while laughing out loud at this ridiculous sense of entitlement.
HE lost me at “I cheated on her a few times, which is normal as a young guy, but in all, I was always there for her.”
Normal as a guy? But then she cheats on you once and women are scum..Brrruhhhhhhh what? Come again? You say? I’m done