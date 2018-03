Okay. You might have heard about the snake that swallowed ₦36 million in the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) office.

If you haven’t heard – na so we see am oo.

Apparently, the thing is not a joke. But, as usual, you can trust Nigerians to make a joke out of everything (there’s even a Twitter profile for the snake @NigeriaSnake 😂😂😂).

BollyLomo and comedian Ebiye have tried to make sense of the whole issue. Watch them below: